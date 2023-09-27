We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Classic La Reine 386g

Pizza Express Classic La Reine 386g

£6.00

£1.55/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
1855kJ
440kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked and roasted formed ham with added water, mushrooms, olives and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley.Join the clubDownload our app.Collect stamps.Earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express club at pizzaexpress.com/club.Start your rewards journey today with this pack.
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime.It means showtime.Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years?Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.Dough balls, dressings & even more pizzaCheck out our full cook at home range.Pizza Express dough balls with garlic butterPizza Express hawaiianPizza Express margherita formaggiPizza Express siciliana
New Recipes - Restaurant Favourites at HomeHam, mushrooms, black olives, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
Pack size: 386G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Formed Ham with Added Water (9%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato, Mushroom (6%) (Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt), Tomato Purée, Black Olive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Parsley, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

386g ℮

