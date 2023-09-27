Pizza Express Classic La Reine 386g

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked and roasted formed ham with added water, mushrooms, olives and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley. Join the club Download our app. Collect stamps. Earn rewards. Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack.

At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime. Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.

New Recipes - Restaurant Favourites at Home Ham, mushrooms, black olives, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base

Pack size: 386G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Formed Ham with Added Water (9%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato, Mushroom (6%) (Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt), Tomato Purée, Black Olive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Parsley, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

386g ℮