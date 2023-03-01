We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tonic Adult Multivitamins Gummies Wild Berry 30S

Tonic Adult Multivitamins Gummies Wild Berry 30S

5(6)
Write a review

£10.00

£0.33/each

Tonic Adult M/Vits Gummies Wild berry 30s
Dietary supplementSugar content (per serving)Other gummies - 1g, 1.5g, 2g, 2.5g, 3g, 3.5g, 4gTonic - 0.5gProvides vitamin C, D and zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
Carbon neutralPlastic neutral
Fuel Your Life Without the SugarNo JunkNo added sugarMax StrengthNo artificial sweetenersNo artificial colours or flavoursNo nutsNo dairyNo GMO
Provides vitamin C, D and zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Beetroot Fiber FOS, Pectin, Agar Agar, Tapioca starch, Water, Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (as DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Colour (Black Carrot Concentrate), Color (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllin), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Natural Flavour Mixed Berries, Zinc (as Zin Citrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium d- Pantothenate), Vitamin A (as Retinol Acetate), Folic Acid, Vitamins D3 (as Cholecalciferol), Iodine (as Potassium Iodide), Maltodextrin, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Carnauba Wax

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested serving: Take 2 gummies daily.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

9 Years

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here