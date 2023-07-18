THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN & MUSHROOM FETTUCCINE 400G

Cooked pasta in cream and mushroom sauce with broccoli topped with cooked chicken breast Macro Counted Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel Cooked pasta in cream and mushroom sauce with broccoli topped with cooked chicken breast 409 Kcal Per Pack 2 of Your 5 a Day 30g High in Protein

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Fettuccine (29%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken (99%), Cornflour], Broccoli (15%), Mushrooms (15%), Whole Milk, Onions, Water, Double Cream (Milk), White Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Mushroom Concentrate, Thyme, Gelling Agent (Pectin), White Pepper, Bay Leaf Powder, Onion Concentrate, Sugar

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮