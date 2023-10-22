We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pigs In Blanket Sausage Rolls 60g

Tesco Pigs In Blanket Sausage Rolls 60g

£1.30

£2.17/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sausage roll (30g)
Energy
382kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1273kJ / 305kcal

Seasoned pork sausage meat with smoked bacon wrapped in puff pastry, finished with sage and onion.
dry cured bacon With Flaky Pastry
Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (19%), Palm Oil, Dry Cured Smoked Bacon (8%) [Pork, Salt, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Potato, Whole Milk, Water, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Garlic, Wheat Protein, Parsley, Onion Powder, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

60g e

