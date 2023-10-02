We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of MCCAIN BABY HASSELBACKS 653G
image 1 of MCCAIN BABY HASSELBACKS 653Gimage 2 of MCCAIN BABY HASSELBACKS 653Gimage 3 of MCCAIN BABY HASSELBACKS 653G

MCCAIN BABY HASSELBACKS 653G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.70

£5.67/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 139g serving Oven Baked
Energy
702kJ
166kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Potatoes sliced, drizzled with vegetable oil and baked with a sea salt and cracked black pepper sachetFor more information see www.mccain.co.ukWe believe every family should be able to enjoy mealtimes together, taking time for the little moments that matter.For some families, this isn't always possible. That's why McCain have committed to donating...£1M to Family Fund by 2023, to help them reach their goal of providing 150,000 grants & services to UK families with disabled and seriously ill children.*To find out more about our partnership with Family Fund, or to make a donation, visit www.mccainfamilyfund.co.uk*£1m is guaranteed to be donated to the UK charity Family Fund Trust by 2023 (registered charity no. 1053866, Scottish charity no. SC040810), to fund grants to bring UK families together at mealtimes and provide information & support services.McCain will donate £300k in 2021, and £350k in 2022 & 2023. Donations from ROI residents are welcome.Did You Know?We're helping our farmers adopt regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of their potato fields by 2030.To find out more about our commitment, visit www.mccain.co.uk/sustainability
Ready in 20 MinsDeliciously Slow Baked for Crispiness & FlavourGluten FreeSuitable for VegansHalal - HFA ApprovedKosher - SKA
Pack size: 653G

Ingredients

Potatoes (99%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Sachet (Sea Salt (0.2%), Cracked Black Peppercorn (0.09%), Red Pepper, Cracked Green Peppercorn, Pimento)

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 oven baked servings

Net Contents

653g ℮

View all Roast Potatoes & Yorkshire Puddings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here