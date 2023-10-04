L'Oreal Lash & Liner Giftset

The L'Oréal Paris original gel eye liner in a pen format. Quick, precise and easy application combined with intense matte colour pay off for just a stroke of audacity. 24H wear, Smudgeproof, Matte Finish. It's time to say bye-bye to boring lashes and hello to new Miss Baby Roll Mascara, for mega volume, curl and all-day hold. Our mega curl roller brush curls lashes from the root, for an instant lash lift! The Quick Mega Volume formula volumises lashes and holds them in a curl all day.

It's time to say bye-bye to boring lashes and hello to new Miss Baby Roll Mascara, for mega volume, curl and all-day hold. The L'Oréal Paris original gel eye liner in a pen format - quick, precise and easy application.

Easy application gel eye liner with intense matte colour Mascara with mega curl roller brush for an instant lash lift

Ingredients

Miss Baby Roll Mascara - Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Synthetic Beeswax, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polybutene, Cetyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acacia Senegal Gum, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Behenate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, BHT, [+/- May contain: CI 77499 / Iron Oxides], Super Liner Mat-Matic - Cera Microcristallina / Microcrystalline Wax, Isododecane, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Polyethylene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Silica, Magnesium Silicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopherol, Bht, [+/- May contain: CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica]

Preparation and Usage