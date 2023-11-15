Organix Oat & Banana Mini Flapjack Bites 4 x 20g For recipes, tips and advice, follow us @organixfood And visit our website: organix.com

Organic oat & banana mini flapjack bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and dried bananas

Organix is super proud to be recognised as a B corp business, that meets high standards for people and planet. We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.

Soil Association Organic EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture. FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

Made with wholegrain oats Suitable for 12+ months On the go High in fibre I'm organic No junk promise Nothing artificial Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 80G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 49.6%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 18.6%, Sunflower Oil 10.6%, Apple Juice Concentrate 9.3%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.1%, Dried Banana 4.9%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months