Tesco Gammon Steaks with Parsley Sauce 322g

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place sauce sachet to one side. Place the gammon steaks, still in the foil tray, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for specified time. To heat sauce, place sachet in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 4 minutes. Remove from the oven. Pour sauce over steaks to serve. Do not overcook.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

