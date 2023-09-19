We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Gammon Steaks with Parsley Sauce 322g

£4.00

£12.42/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
906kJ
215kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.72g

high

45%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 134kcal

Cured gammon steaks with added water, fresh parsley and a sachet of creamy parsley sauce.
OVEN BAKE UNSMOKED & CLASSIC With a creamy and vibrant, parsley sauce
Pack size: 322G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cured Gammon Steak (80%)[Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Parsley Sauce (18%)[Single Cream (Milk), Wole Milk, Water, Parsley, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, White Onion, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper], Parsley.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

322g e

