Tesco Pulled Pork Baos Meal Kit 440g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

To finish fill the warmed bao buns with the pulled pork and top with the sprinkle.

Spread the bao buns evenly on a microwaveable plate, making sure they don't touch each other. Cover with cling film and microwave on full powder for 50 seconds (800W) or 40 seconds (900W). Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Instructions: PORK Remove outer packaging and place the bao buns and sachets of glaze and sprinkle to one side. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. 25 mins Transfer the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and drain off any cooking juices. Open glaze sachet and pour over the pork. Return to oven for the final 5 minutes. Shred the pork with 2 forks. Meanwhile heat the bao buns in the microwave (see below for instructions). To finish fill the warmed bao buns with the pulled pork and top with the sprinkle.

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Slow cooked seasoned pork shoulder with 4 soft steamed bao buns and sachets of sweet barbecue glaze and crispy onion, seaweed and chilli sprinkle.

