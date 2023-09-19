Tesco Pulled Pork Baos Meal Kit 440g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2041kJ
-
- 485kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.1g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.8g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.02g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (49%), Bao Buns [Wheat Flour, Water, Soya Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Yeast, Soya Protein, Salt], Sweet Barbecue Glaze [Sugar, Water, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Crispy Onion Sprinkle [Wheat Flour, Onion, Green Pepper Flakes, Red Pepper Flakes, Dried Garlic, Spring Onion, Seaweed, Chilli Flakes, Palm Oil, Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast], Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Tomato Flakes, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (176g**)
|Energy
|1159kJ / 276kcal
|2041kJ / 485kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|57.0g
|Sugars
|11.7g
|20.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|15.3g
|26.9g
|Salt
|0.58g
|1.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 440g typically weighs 352g.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review