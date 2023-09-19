We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Pulled Pork Baos Meal Kit 440g

Tesco Pulled Pork Baos Meal Kit 440g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£13.64/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2041kJ
485kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
16.1g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ / 276kcal

Slow cooked seasoned pork shoulder with 4 soft steamed bao buns and sachets of sweet barbecue glaze and crispy onion, seaweed and chilli sprinkle.
MEAL KIT A taste of China Kit contains: Slow cooked pork BBQ sauce Crispy onion sprinkle 4 Bao buns
Pack size: 440G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (49%), Bao Buns [Wheat Flour, Water, Soya Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Yeast, Soya Protein, Salt], Sweet Barbecue Glaze [Sugar, Water, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Crispy Onion Sprinkle [Wheat Flour, Onion, Green Pepper Flakes, Red Pepper Flakes, Dried Garlic, Spring Onion, Seaweed, Chilli Flakes, Palm Oil, Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast], Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Tomato Flakes, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

 

Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

440g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here