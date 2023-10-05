We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Mexican Inspired Bean Burgers 226g

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Mexican Inspired Bean Burgers 226g

£1.95

£8.63/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger (101g**)
Energy
698kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691kJ / 166kcal

Lightly spiced sweet potato and bean burger.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punchSpicy & Succulent Packed with beans, sweet potato and brown rice, chilli & herbs
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (14%) [Sweet Potato, Sunflower Oil], Water, Black Turtle Beans (12%), Red Kidney Beans, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, White Onion, Spring Onion, Brown Rice, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Rice Flour, Peas, Coriander, Chickpea Flour, Dried Potato, Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Onion Powder, Lime Zest, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Dextrose, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Pimento.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

226g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

