Tesco Finest Bramley Apple & Blackberry Crumble 500g

Bramley apple and blackberry compote topped with an all butter crumble.

Our chefs use Bramley apples and tangy blackberries to create this crumble. The apple and blackberry compote is hand finished with an all butter shortbread crumble. Bramley apple and blackberry compote hand finished with an all butter shortbread crumble.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (44%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (13%), Sugar, Blackberry, Cornflour, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e