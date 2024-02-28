We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Bramley Apple & Blackberry Crumble 500g

Tesco Finest Bramley Apple & Blackberry Crumble 500g

1(4)
£5.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a crumble
Energy
1339kJ
319kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.0g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 255kcal

Bramley apple and blackberry compote topped with an all butter crumble.
Our chefs use Bramley apples and tangy blackberries to create this crumble. The apple and blackberry compote is hand finished with an all butter shortbread crumble.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (44%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (13%), Sugar, Blackberry, Cornflour, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

