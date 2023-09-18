Tesco Finest Authentic Panettone 750g

Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife.

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Our Tesco Finest panettone comes from a second generation family run bakery. The secret to its fantastic flavour is their legendary 'mother dough' which they've nurtured lovingly every days for over five decades. Fermented slowly and tended only by expert bakers, its used to start each new batch, so every panettone is soft and sweet, with a perfectly puffed up top. SWEET & BUTTERY with zesty, candied citrus peel

