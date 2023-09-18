We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Authentic Panettone 750g

Tesco Finest Authentic Panettone 750g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of Panettone
Energy
1436kJ
342kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.0g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1528kJ / 364kcal

Sweet bread made with sultanas, butter and candied peel.
Our Tesco Finest panettone comes from a second generation family run bakery. The secret to its fantastic flavour is their legendary 'mother dough' which they've nurtured lovingly every days for over five decades. Fermented slowly and tended only by expert bakers, its used to start each new batch, so every panettone is soft and sweet, with a perfectly puffed up top.SWEET & BUTTERY with zesty, candied citrus peel
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sultanas (23%)(Sultanas, Grape Must), Concentrated Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk), Candied Peel (5%)(Orange Peel, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citrus Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Whole Milk (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

750g e

Preparation and Usage

Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife. 

