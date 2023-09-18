We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Bonless Lamb Leg With Cornish Sea Salt & Black Pepper

£12.60

£17.50/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250g
Energy
2629kJ
629kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
36.5g

high

52%of the reference intake
Saturates
17.0g

high

85%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

low

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 252kcal

Boneless lamb leg joint with Cornish sea salt and black pepper and a sprig of rosemary.
Our Finest lamb leg has been matured for exceptional tenderness and has been skilfully prepared by our expert butchers. It is then seasoned with hand harvested sea salt from the Cornish coast, and cracked black pepper, ready to roastEasy Carve Ready to Roast Matured for exceptional tenderness, this prime cut is easy to carve and perfect for roasting

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (99%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Rapeseed Oil.

Produce of

Origin UK, United Kingdom
Made using British Lamb.

Number of uses

min 2 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.

