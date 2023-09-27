Pizza Express Classic Margherita Formaggi 393g

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, mascarpone, Regato cheese and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley. Join the club Download our app. Collect stamps. Earn rewards. Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express Club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack.

Restaurant Favourites at Home Creamy mozzarella, mature Cheddar, mascarpone, regato cheese & passata on our classic base Four Cheese Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 393G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (11%), Water, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Tomato Purée, Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (5%) (Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins), Regato Cheese (Milk) (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Parsley, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

393g ℮