Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Assorted Chocolate Box 193G

Assorted Swiss Chocolates

Pointe de Nougat, Rêve de Coco, Tourbillon Noir, Cœur aux Amandes, Caramel Salé, Etoile aux Noisettes, Panier Framboise, Dragon Croquant, Fruit de Cacao, Espresso Intense

Exquisite selection of Swiss chocolate masterpieces crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers Discover the Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection - Our selection of the finest pralines made from the best Swiss Lindt chocolate. Crafted with expertise and passion by our Lindt Maîtres Chocolatiers.

Pack size: 193G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Almonds, Coconut Fat, Hazelnuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Flakes, Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Rice Flour, Condensed Milk, Coffee, Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Kernels, Sea Salt, Salt, Raspberries, Modified Starch, Cranberry Powder, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31 % minimum, Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 44 % minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Net Contents

193g ℮