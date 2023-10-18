We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Denzel's Christmas Lunch Bites for Dogs 100g

Denzel's Christmas Lunch Bites for Dogs 100g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£25.00/kg

This is a complimentary food for dogs onlyHave your elf a Merry Christmas!Woof! Denzelf here. I bring festive training treats for good pups!
Who's a Good Dog?Denzel's soft, squishy bites are made from 100% natural ingredients, gently baked in the UK into tasty, bite-size treats. Don't worry, they're low cal so perfect for training or on-the-go.
Soft 'n' SquishyLow Cal Training Treats for DogsApprox 110 RewardsGrain-FreeLow SugarNothing ArtificialLow Cals
Pack size: 100G
Low SugarLow Cals

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour, Sweet Potato, Vegetable Glycerine, Turkey (14%), Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Cranberry (0.5%), Mixed Herbs (0.5%)

Produce of

Hand-baked in the UK

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat or reward, do not overfeedKeep your dog's water bowl topped up regularlySuitable for all dogs over 12 weeks

View all Dog Treats, Dental, Chews & Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here