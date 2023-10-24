Rimmel Wonder Volume Mascara Black Waterproof 8Ml

Rimmel Wonder Volume Mascara Black W/prf 8ml

Get bold volume to thrill, without the weight. Now in Waterproof! With Rimmel London's Thrill Seeker volumising mascara in a waterproof formula!

Volumising and waterproof Rimmel mascara that's quick and easy to apply It has a creamy, whipped vegan formula that's charged with lash-loving panthenol The hourglass-shaped mascara brush grips each lash for a thrilling volume effect from root to tip The waterproof formula provides 24hr long-lasting wear with instant bold volume A vegan mascara that's smudge-proof, flake-proof and doesn't clump

Pack size: 8ML

