Childs Farm Shower Smoothie Blueberry & Mango 250ml

Childs Farm Shwr Smthe Bl/Berry & Mango 250ml Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to child

96% Natural original ingredients* *Calculated using ISO Standard 16128 Fruity fun for shower time Bursting with fruity fragrance, this shower smoothie uses gentle cleansers and a trio of ultra-hydrating ingredients, to leave little one's skin feeling nourished. It foams up in seconds giving clinically proven 12-hour hydration for a fresh, fun and fruity shower time. Suitable for all skin types Free from parabens, silicones and mineral oil Fragranced with fruity blueberry & mango Wrapped in our happy skin promise™ as best for your little ones

'Our award-winning products were first created at my home, Childs Farm, to soothe my daughters' sensitive skin, whilst making bathtime fun. Each product uses natural origin ingredients and sustainable packaging, because every child deserves to be happy in their skin, whilst doing the best for our planet' Joanna Jensen, Founder

Trio of Ultra-Hydrating Ingredients Paediatrician Approved Suitable for Sensitive Skin Also Safe for People Who May Be Prone to Eczema Dermatologist Approved Developed for children's delicate skin Cruelty Free International Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Panthenol, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Lauryl Glucoside, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage