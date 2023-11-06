Tesco 9 Samosa Platter 180G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 216kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.6g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 202kJ
-
- 48kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.6g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (53%) [Potato, Spinach, Onion, Tomato], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cumin, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Pomegranate Powder, Green Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Coriander Seed, Clove, Black Cardamom, Cucumber Powder, Chilli Powder, Pepper, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Curcumin), Ajwain Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida, Mint, Cinnamon, Mace, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One saag aloo samosa (20g)
|Energy
|1008kJ / 241kcal
|202kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.9g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 190kJ
-
- 46kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Potato, Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Green Pepper], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Coriander, Salt, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Red Chilli Powder, Fennel Seed, Sugar, Green Cardamom, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Chickpea Flour, Cumin, Clove, Black Cardamom, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Fennel, Mace, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One balti samosa (20g)
|Energy
|952kJ / 228kcal
|190kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.84g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 216kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.6g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (48%) [Potato, Onion, Carrot, Peas], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Corn Starch, Coriander, Turmeric, Red Chilli Powder, Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Clove, Black Cardamom, Cardamom, Colour (Curcumin), Mace, Cinnamon, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One korma samosa (20g)
|Energy
|1082kJ / 259kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One korma samosa (20g)
|Energy
|1082kJ / 259kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review