Tesco 9 Samosa Platter 180G

Tesco 9 Samosa Platter 180G

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One korma samosa
Energy
216kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 259kcal

Vegetables and spices wrapped in coloured filo pastry.
Party pleasing Plump veggie pastries with balti, korma and saag aloo fillings
Pack size: 180G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

One saag aloo samosa
Energy
202kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1008kJ / 241kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (53%) [Potato, Spinach, Onion, Tomato], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cumin, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Pomegranate Powder, Green Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Coriander Seed, Clove, Black Cardamom, Cucumber Powder, Chilli Powder, Pepper, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Curcumin), Ajwain Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida, Mint, Cinnamon, Mace, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne saag aloo samosa (20g)
Energy1008kJ / 241kcal202kJ / 48kcal
Fat12.9g2.6g
Saturates5.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate25.9g5.2g
Sugars2.0g0.4g
Fibre2.4g0.5g
Protein4.2g0.8g
Salt0.94g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

