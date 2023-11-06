Tesco 9 Samosa Platter 180G

One saag aloo samosa Energy 202kJ 48kcal 2% of the reference intake Fat 2.6g medium 4% of the reference intake Saturates 1.1g high 6% of the reference intake Sugars 0.4g low <1% of the reference intake Salt 0.19g medium 3% of the reference intake

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (53%) [Potato, Spinach, Onion, Tomato], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cumin, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Pomegranate Powder, Green Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Coriander Seed, Clove, Black Cardamom, Cucumber Powder, Chilli Powder, Pepper, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Curcumin), Ajwain Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida, Mint, Cinnamon, Mace, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

9 Servings