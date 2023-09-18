We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sweet and Savoury Mini Panettone Duo 200g

Tesco Finest Sweet and Savoury Mini Panettone Duo 200g

£5.00

£2.50/100g

One savoury panettone
Energy
1579kJ
377kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
19.2g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.9g

high

60%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.40g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1579kJ / 377kcal

Italian sweet bread made with sultanas, concentrated butter and candied peel and Italian sweet bread made with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and fried dried onion.
Choose between the classic panettone made with plump sultanas and candied citrus peel or a savoury delight with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sweet onion in this Tesco Finest mini Panettone duo. Both made to an all butter recipe for a truly indulgent treat.Sweet & Savoury 1 with candied orange peel. 1 with Parmigiano Reggiano.
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Preparation and Usage

Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife. 

One classic panettone,One savoury panettone
Energy
1502kJ
357kcal
1579kJ
377kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g
19.2g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g
11.9g

high

60%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.5g
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g
1.40g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1502kJ / 357kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sultanas (19%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (11%), Candied Orange Peel (4%) [Orange Peel, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Whole Milk, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Candied Citron Peel [Citron Peel, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Fructose Syrup, Salt, Flavourings.

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Yeast, Fried Dried Onion [Dried Onion, Sunflower Oil], Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Alcohol, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne classic panettone (100g)Per 100gOne savoury panettone (100g)
Energy1502kJ / 357kcal1502kJ / 357kcal1579kJ / 377kcal1579kJ / 377kcal
Fat13.0g13.0g19.2g19.2g
Saturates8.3g8.3g11.9g11.9g
Carbohydrate51.4g51.4g38.7g38.7g
Sugars27.5g27.5g9.4g9.4g
Fibre2.4g2.4g1.9g1.9g
Protein7.5g7.5g11.5g11.5g
Salt0.48g0.48g1.40g1.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

