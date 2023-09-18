Tesco Finest Sweet and Savoury Mini Panettone Duo 200g

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Best served at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Starting with the side seam carefully peel the paper case from the cake then peel the paper base away. Cut on a flat surface using a serrated knife.

Choose between the classic panettone made with plump sultanas and candied citrus peel or a savoury delight with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sweet onion in this Tesco Finest mini Panettone duo. Both made to an all butter recipe for a truly indulgent treat.

Choose between the classic panettone made with plump sultanas and candied citrus peel or a savoury delight with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sweet onion in this Tesco Finest mini Panettone duo. Both made to an all butter recipe for a truly indulgent treat. Sweet & Savoury 1 with candied orange peel. 1 with Parmigiano Reggiano.

Italian sweet bread made with sultanas, concentrated butter and candied peel and Italian sweet bread made with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and fried dried onion.

