Childs Farm Hair Detangler Grapefruit & Organic Tea Tree 125ml

CHILDS FARM HAIR DGLER GRAPEFRUIT & TEA TREE 125ML Hair detangler to help condition hair, leaving it manageable and tangle-free. Every parents’ saviour for those school mornings.

A saviour for school run mornings Childs Farm’s detangler is tough on tangles, smells amazing and is every parent’s saviour for those manic school-mornings. Created with natural plant derived conditioner’s, this hydrating formula conditions hair allowing it to be combed through with ease whilst being gentle on the scalp. Loved by adults and children alike, this detangler can be used on wet or dry hair to help tame tangles and make bed-hair more manageable. Approved by experts For your peace of mind, all Childs Farm products are dermatologist and paediatrician approved. So, you know they’re suitable for all skin types including dry, sensitive skin, and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.

Natural plant derived conditioners to control static and calm tangles Bursting with zesty grapefruit and organic tea tree essential oil “I adore this product, my daughters have long thick hair and it’s perfect for them. It smells amazing.”* *based on a consumer user trial with 117 participants after fourteen days use.

Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Cetearyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Polyglyceryl-3 Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-6 Ricinoleate, Limonene, Parfum (Fragrance), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil*, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Peel Oil*, *Denotes certified organic ingredients

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use Spray all over dry or damp hair, focusing on tangles and ends. Gently brush or comb through with a wide-toothed comb or tangle tamer brush and repeat as required.

Additives