Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Pudding 400g

Date sponge pudding with toffee sauce.

Our chefs make a rich and indulgent all butter date sponge using dates that have been soaked. The sponge is topped with a smooth and buttery toffee sauce, made using British cream. Buttery sponge studded with soaked dates, topped with a silky toffee sauce made using British cream.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (34%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Waxy Maize Starch], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Date (12%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e