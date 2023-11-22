We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Pudding 400g

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Pudding 400g

5(2)
£5.00

£1.25/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pudding
Energy
1526kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
18.5g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.3g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.6g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1526kJ / 365kcal

Date sponge pudding with toffee sauce.
Our chefs make a rich and indulgent all butter date sponge using dates that have been soaked. The sponge is topped with a smooth and buttery toffee sauce, made using British cream.Buttery sponge studded with soaked dates, topped with a silky toffee sauce made using British cream.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Toffee Sauce (34%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Waxy Maize Starch], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Date (12%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

