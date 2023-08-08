Tesco Finest Parmesan & Mascarpone Sauce 250g

A creamy sauce made with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and mascarpone full fat soft cheese.

A rich and velvety parmesan and mascarpone sauce, seasoned with roasted garlic and cracked black pepper Our rich and velvety parmesan and mascarpone cheese sauce has been delicately blended with Dijon mustard, roasted garlic and seasoned with black pepper and bay leaves to create a truly intense and indulgent moment for your pasta.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (14%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Onion, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Husk], Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e