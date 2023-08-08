We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Parmesan & Mascarpone Sauce 250g

Tesco Finest Parmesan & Mascarpone Sauce 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.80

£1.12/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot
Energy
845kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
16.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 676kJ / 163kcal

A creamy sauce made with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and mascarpone full fat soft cheese.
A rich and velvety parmesan and mascarpone sauce, seasoned with roasted garlic and cracked black pepper Our rich and velvety parmesan and mascarpone cheese sauce has been delicately blended with Dijon mustard, roasted garlic and seasoned with black pepper and bay leaves to create a truly intense and indulgent moment for your pasta.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (14%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Onion, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Husk], Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

View all Chilled Pasta Sauce & Pesto

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here