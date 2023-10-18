We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From 4 White Chocolate & Raspberry Blondies

Tesco Finest Free From 4 White Chocolate & Raspberry Blondies

£3.25

£0.81/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One blondie
Energy
947kJ
226kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.7g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1972kJ / 472kcal

Gluten free white chocolate blondies, topped with a layer of white chocolate, chocolate chunks and freeze dried raspberry pieces.
Rich & Indulgent Topped with a layer of white chocolate, chocolate chunks and freeze dried raspberries

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Light Brown Soft Sugar, Sugar, Rice Flour, Broad Bean Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

