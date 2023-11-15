Little Freddie Organic Banana & Raspberry Coconut Dairy Free Yoghurt 90g

A smooth blend of coconut yoghurt alternative, bananas, apples and raspberries with added calcium We publish our products' climate footprint at littlefreddie.com

Our Ingredients Our perfect creamy coconut yog*rt has added calcium for tiny tummies. This is complemented by our juicy raspberries and perfectly ripe bananas for a tasty breakfast, snack or dessert. Piers (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)

Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness. EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture, UK/non-UK Agriculture

Source of Calcium Gluten free Organic Dairy free

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Organic Bananas 36%, Organic Coconut Yoghurt alternative (Organic Coconut Cream, Water*, Organic Tapioca Starch) 20%, Organic Apples 18%, Organic Raspberries 11%, Organic Coconut Water 10%, Organic Quinoa Flour 4%, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid* <1%, Calcium Citrate* <1%, *No Organic certification

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled. Best fed from a spoon. Weaning advice: Suitable from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too!

Lower age limit

6 Months