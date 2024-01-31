We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chilli Beef Wedges 400g

£2.00

£0.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2185kJ
522kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
22.8g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.50g

high

42%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 131kcal

Cooked potato wedges topped with cooked minced beef in a mild tomato and chilli sauce, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese and jalapeno slices.
Tex Mex Potato wedges loaded with beef chilli, topped with jalapenos and cheese
Pack size: 400KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato Wedges [Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Tomato Purée, Beef (11%), Water, Red Kidney Beans, Onion, Jalapeño Chilli, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Red Pepper, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Coriander, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar, Oregano, Chilli Powder, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Irish and British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

