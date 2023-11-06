We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest 8 Mini Lamb Bhajis 240g

Tesco Finest 8 Mini Lamb Bhajis 240g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£2.29/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lamb bhaji with dip
Energy
249kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ / 222kcal

8 Onion and lamb bhajis with gram flour and spices, with a pot of curried tomato chutney.
Crisp onion bhajis made with lamb and flavoured with fragrant coriander and spices. Served with a well balanced curried tomato chutney.Spiced & Crispy with a curried tomato chutney
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Lamb (32%), Curried Tomato Chutney [Tomato, Water, Onion, Sugar, Tomato Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Fenugreek, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Caraway, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano], Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Turmeric, Red Chilli Purée, Nigella Seed, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Salt, Rice Flour, Fenugreek Leaf, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Produce of

Made using New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

View all Party Food & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here