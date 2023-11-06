Tesco Finest 8 Mini Lamb Bhajis 240g

Instructions: Place dip pot to one side. Do not heat dip pot. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins Place bhajis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir dip before use.

Instructions: Place dip pot to one side. Do not heat dip pot. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins Place bhajis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir dip before use.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Crisp onion bhajis made with lamb and flavoured with fragrant coriander and spices. Served with a well balanced curried tomato chutney.

8 Onion and lamb bhajis with gram flour and spices, with a pot of curried tomato chutney.

