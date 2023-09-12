Olay Niacinamide 24 Day Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Fine lines and wrinkles? It is never too early to start preventing them, it is never too late to start reducing them! With Olay’s Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E face cream moisturiser skin is smoother and appears rejuvinated after only one day; in 2 weeks, fine lines and wrinkles appear reduced and skin is visibly firmer. This formula contains Olay's highest ever concentration of 99% pure Niacinamide, capable of penetrating up to 10 layers deep to help activate surface cell renewal. Vitamin E acts as a proven antioxidant that helps combat free radical damage and keep the skin looking youthful. Experience the age defying power of Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E!

Day Face Cream With 99% Pure Niacinamide & Vitamin E Skin is smoother & appears rejuvenated in 1 day After 14 days, skin is visibly firmer and fine lines & wrinkles appear reduced Penetrates deep in the skin surface to help activate cell renewal Dermatologist & Clinically Tested Quick absorbing, non-greasy & non-comedogenic

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Zea Mays Starch, Dimethiconol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage