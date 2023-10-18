TESCO HOT CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE 450G

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Alternatively defrost for a minimum of 5 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream ( Milk ), Low Fat Soft Cheese ( Milk ) (14%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese ( Milk ) (14%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Yogurt ( Milk ), Palm Oil, Marshmallows [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)], Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dried Whole Milk , Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Flavouring.

Our frozen Hot Chocolate Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 3 hours is a twist on the classic well loved winter hot chocolate drink. This cheesecake is perfect to share between family and friends. Rich and smooth milky chocolate flavoured cheesecake topped with a creamy vanilla mousse, decorated with a chocolate sauce drizzle, pink and white fluffy marshmallows on a beautifully crumbly chocolate flavoured biscuit base. Creamy & Rich With vanilla cream mousse, chocolate sauce and marshmallows

