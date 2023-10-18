We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO HOT CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE 450G

TESCO HOT CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE 450G

£2.75

£0.61/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
863kJ
206kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1150kJ / 274kcal

Baked chocolate flavoured cheesecake topped with vanilla flavour cream mousse, decorated with a chocolate flavoured drizzle and marshmallows on a chocolate flavoured biscuit base.
Our frozen Hot Chocolate Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 3 hours is a twist on the classic well loved winter hot chocolate drink. This cheesecake is perfect to share between family and friends. Rich and smooth milky chocolate flavoured cheesecake topped with a creamy vanilla mousse, decorated with a chocolate sauce drizzle, pink and white fluffy marshmallows on a beautifully crumbly chocolate flavoured biscuit base.Creamy & Rich With vanilla cream mousse, chocolate sauce and marshmallows
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yogurt (Milk), Palm Oil, Marshmallows [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)], Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

