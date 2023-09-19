We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Katsu Chicken Breasts 362g

Tesco Katsu Chicken Breasts 362g

4(2)
Write a review

£4.50

£12.43/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
216kcal
910kJ
11%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ / 149kcal

Chicken in a katsu style marinade with a katsu seasoning sachet and katsu sauce.
OVEN BAKE Tender & Aromatic Topped with a crunchy crumb and a Katsu style sauce
Pack size: 362G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (66%), Katsu Sauce (22%) [Water, Coconut Extract, Coconut, Onion Purée, Spices, Ginger Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Soya Bean, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Citric Acid], Katsu Seasoning (8%) [Pea Protein, Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Bell Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Chickpea Flour, Mustard Seed, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Carrot, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

362g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here