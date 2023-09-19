We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Garlic Mushroom Chicken 382G

Tesco Garlic Mushroom Chicken 382G

3.5(2)
Write a review

£4.50

£11.78/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
179kcal
757kJ
9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 114kcal

Chicken breast topped with roasted garlic mushroom slices and parsley, with a creamy mushroom sauce sachet.
OVEN BAKE Creamy & Garlicky With roasted garlic mushrooms and a creamy mushroom sauce
Pack size: 382G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (62%), Mushroom Sauce (20%) [Water, Chestnut Mushroom, Double Cream (Milk), White Wine (Sulphites), Chicken Stock (Chicken, Water), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Sea Salt, Parsley], Mushroom, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Rosemary Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil, Thyme Extract, Thyme Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

382g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here