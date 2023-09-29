We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pies 4 Pack

Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pies 4 Pack

3.7(3)
£1.50

£0.38/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pie (68g)
Energy
1031kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1516kJ / 362kcal

Light and flaky puff pastry filled with spiced mincemeat and sultanas.
Light, flaky puff pastry filled with spiced mincemeat made with succulent sultanas, currants, apple and citrus peel. Topped with a sweet glaze and sprinkled with sugar.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Apple, Sugar, Sultanas, Currants, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Orange Peel, Salt, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Isomalt), Lemon Peel, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Algal Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Agar).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

