Merchant Gourmet Herby Mediterranean Vegetables & Couscous 400G

Frozen cooked giant couscous and mixed vegetables coated in a tomato and basil sauce. Find more recipe inspiration at merchant-gourmet.com

Mediterranean-Style Vegetables & Giant Couscous We've spent over 25 years sourcing the best-tasting ingredients from around the globe. Today, we continue to inspire people to eat more plants by making delicious, nutritious food that's simple to prepare. Herby, fresh and packed with vibrant veg. We've combined peppers, aubergine, red onion and giant couscous with tomato and basil to create this moreish mix.

1 of Your 5-a-Day Enjoy on its own or with your favourite protein Calories 206 per serving Source of fibre Low in saturated fat Low in sugar Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Giant Couscous (24%) (Water, Giant Couscous (Wheat)), Red Onion (14%), Red Pepper (14%), Fried Aubergine (14%) (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil), Courgette (14%), Water, Garlic Purée (Garlic, Water, Salt), Tomato Concentrate (1.5%), Herb Blend (1.5%) (Salt, Dextrose, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger, Oregano, Coriander Seeds, Garlic, Rosemary, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts: Paprika, Cardamom, Garlic), Basil (1.0%), Potato Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (200g per serving)

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage