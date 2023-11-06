We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 10 Whipped Feta & Mint Samosas 220g

£5.50

£2.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One samosa
Energy
302kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 329kcal

10 Poppy seed flecked pastry samosas filled with full fat soft cheese, feta full fat soft cheese and mint, topped with oregano.
Irresistible samosas with crisp, hand folded poppy seed pastry, filled with whipped soft cheese, feta cheese and mint, and topped with a sprinkle of oregano.Crisp & Creamy Wrapped in hand folded pastry
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Maize Starch, Oregano, Salt, Corn Starch, Poppy Seed, Mint, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Lemon Zest.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

220g

