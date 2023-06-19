We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Smooth & Rich 2in1 6 Sachet 54g

Nescafe Smooth & Rich 2in1 6 Sachet 54g

£1.10

£2.04/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each mug** contains
Energy
150kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 72kJ

Instant coffee beverageCup of RespectSince 2010, Nescafe® has distributed over 235 million coffee plantlets to coffee farmers all over the world, improving sustainability & quality of its coffee supply.Learn more at nescafe.com
Smooth & rich**TasteA deliciously hassle-free smooth & creamy taste with rich coffee aroma in each cup. Enjoy it at home, at work or with your friends.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestle® Good food, Good life™
Smooth & Rich Taste
Pack size: 54G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (17%), Soluble Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder (1.4%), Milk Protein, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Natural Flavouring, Milk Fat, Colour (E101)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Net Contents

6 x 9g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Portion GuidanceOne serving = 1 sachet + 200ml hot water

