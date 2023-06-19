Nescafe Smooth & Rich 2in1 6 Sachet 54g

Instant coffee beverage Cup of Respect Since 2010, Nescafe® has distributed over 235 million coffee plantlets to coffee farmers all over the world, improving sustainability & quality of its coffee supply. Learn more at nescafe.com

Smooth & rich* *Taste A deliciously hassle-free smooth & creamy taste with rich coffee aroma in each cup. Enjoy it at home, at work or with your friends.

Discover the Range of Nescafé in 1's Nescafé 3in1 Creamy Nescafé 3in1 Original Nescafé 3in1 Caramel

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Nestle® Good food, Good life™

Smooth & Rich Taste

Pack size: 54G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (17%), Soluble Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder (1.4%), Milk Protein, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Natural Flavouring, Milk Fat, Colour (E101)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Net Contents

6 x 9g ℮

Preparation and Usage