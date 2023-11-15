We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250ML
image 1 of WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250MLimage 2 of WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250MLimage 3 of WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250MLimage 4 of WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250ML

WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250ML

2(1)
Write a review

£7.00

£2.80/100ml

WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250ML
WELLA Deluxe shine & restore hairspray with Kerashield 5™ helps to protect your hair and provides 5 benefits: Keeps your style in a place, no drying out, frizz control, shine and UV protection. Without stickiness. Easy to brush out. With Pro-vitamin B5 and jojoba oil. Formulated without animal derived ingredients.
Ultimate Styling & ProtectionShine & RestoreHelps restore healthy-looking, shiny hairWith Kerashield 54 - Extra strong holdUp to 24 Hours
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum/Fragrance, Acrylates/T-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, VP/VA Copolymer, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate, Hexy Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Panthenol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Application: Hold 20-30cm away from your hair and spray. For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down.

View all Hairspray

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here