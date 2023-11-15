WELLA DELUXE STYLE & RESTORE HAIRSPRAY 250ML

Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.

Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Application: Hold 20-30cm away from your hair and spray. For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down.

WELLA Deluxe shine & restore hairspray with Kerashield 5™ helps to protect your hair and provides 5 benefits: Keeps your style in a place, no drying out, frizz control, shine and UV protection. Without stickiness. Easy to brush out. With Pro-vitamin B5 and jojoba oil. Formulated without animal derived ingredients.

