Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140G

- Delicious Walkers Max punchy Paprika flavour ridged sharing crisps - Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience - Snack on Walkers Max crisps throughout the day or enjoy with lunch - No artificial colours and no MSG - Suitable for vegetarians

Walkers MAX, the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with intense flavour for the ultimate taste experience in every bite!

No Artificial Colours No Added MSG Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 140G

No Artificial Colours No Added MSG Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Punchy Paprika Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Dried Paprika, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Smoked Maltodectrin, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

Additives