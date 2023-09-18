We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140G
image 1 of Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140Gimage 2 of Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140Gimage 3 of Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140G

Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£1.61/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g serving contains:
Energy
635kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2118 kJ

Walkers Max Punchy Paprika Crisps 140G
- Delicious Walkers Max punchy Paprika flavour ridged sharing crisps- Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience- Snack on Walkers Max crisps throughout the day or enjoy with lunch- No artificial colours and no MSG- Suitable for vegetarians
Walkers MAX, the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with intense flavour for the ultimate taste experience in every bite!
No Artificial ColoursNo Added MSGSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 140G
No Artificial ColoursNo Added MSGSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Punchy Paprika Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Dried Paprika, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Smoked Maltodectrin, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Net Contents

140g ℮

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here