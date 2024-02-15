Suhana Butter Chicken Masala Spice Mix 50g

A unique spice blend for world famous indian style butter chicken Just 4 Steps Joy of Cooking No MSG No Preservative No Artificial Flavours & Colours Suitable for Vegetarians Halal - India

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Onion, Cashew Nut, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Chilli, Tomato Powder, Corn Starch, Dry Ginger, Coriander, Dehydrated Fenugreek Leaves, Cumin, Dehydrated Mint Leaves, Black Cardamom, Turmeric, Green Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Cassia, Clove, Star Anise, Mace, Nutmeg, Caraway, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Celery, Nuts, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

All you need 1 cup/250g boneless chicken, cut into medium pieces 4 tbsp./60g butter Entire packet of Suhana Butter Chicken Mix (50g) 1/2 cup/100ml milk 2 tbsp. oil 1 cup/150g fresh tomato purée 1 cup/200ml water Cooking Time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 Dish Category: Main course How to Prepare Stove Method 1 Sauté chicken in 2 tbsp butter for 12-15 minutes and keep aside. 2 Make a paste of Suhana Butter Chicken Mix with milk. 3 Heat oil in a pan; add tomato purée and cook for 4-5 minutes or till oil oozes out. Add paste and cook for 1-2 minutes on low heat. 4 Add sautéed chicken and water. Cook on a low heat for 5-6 minutes or till the gravy thickens and garnish with remaining butter. Serve piping hot with rice or Indian bread such as paratha or naan. For vegetarians: Use cottage cheese (paneer)/vegetables instead of chicken. You can also marinate chicken with 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste.

Additives