Suhana Butter Chicken Masala Spice Mix 50g

Suhana Butter Chicken Masala Spice Mix 50g

Suhana Butter Chicken Masala Spice Mix 50g
A unique spice blend for world famous indian style butter chickenJust 4 StepsJoy of CookingNo MSGNo PreservativeNo Artificial Flavours & ColoursSuitable for VegetariansHalal - India
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Onion, Cashew Nut, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Chilli, Tomato Powder, Corn Starch, Dry Ginger, Coriander, Dehydrated Fenugreek Leaves, Cumin, Dehydrated Mint Leaves, Black Cardamom, Turmeric, Green Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Cassia, Clove, Star Anise, Mace, Nutmeg, Caraway, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Celery, Nuts, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

All you need1 cup/250g boneless chicken, cut into medium pieces4 tbsp./60g butterEntire packet of Suhana Butter Chicken Mix (50g)1/2 cup/100ml milk2 tbsp. oil1 cup/150g fresh tomato purée1 cup/200ml waterCooking Time: 30 minutesServes: 4Dish Category: Main courseHow to PrepareStove Method1 Sauté chicken in 2 tbsp butter for 12-15 minutes and keep aside.2 Make a paste of Suhana Butter Chicken Mix with milk.3 Heat oil in a pan; add tomato purée and cook for 4-5 minutes or till oil oozes out. Add paste and cook for 1-2 minutes on low heat.4 Add sautéed chicken and water. Cook on a low heat for 5-6 minutes or till the gravy thickens and garnish with remaining butter.Serve piping hot with rice or Indian bread such as paratha or naan.For vegetarians: Use cottage cheese (paneer)/vegetables instead of chicken. You can also marinate chicken with 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From MSG (Glutamate)Free From Preservatives

