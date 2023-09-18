We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Truffle & Percorino Mayonnaise Dip 100g

Tesco Finest Truffle & Percorino Mayonnaise Dip 100g

£2.00

£2.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot
Energy
1128kJ
274kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
29.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2257kJ / 548kcal

A dip made with mayonnaise, full fat soft cheese, Salsa Truffina and Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
A rich and creamy mayonnaise infused with truffle and pecorino.
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Salsa Truffina (3%) [Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Truffle, Carrot, Black Olive, Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Chilli, Black Pepper], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

100g e

