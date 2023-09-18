We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Coated Shortbread Stars 140G

Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Coated Shortbread Stars 140G

£2.00

£1.43/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One shortbread star
Energy
400kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223kJ / 532kcal

Milk chocolate covered all butter chocolate shortbread stars.
These melt in the mouth all butter shortbread stars are enrobed in silky, smooth milk chocolate for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our experts with more than 40 years experience.BUTTERY & DECADENT All butter chocolate shortbread enrobed in silky, smooth milk chocolate
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (18%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

140g e

