Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Cake

Vanilla sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and white chocolate buttercream. Coated in white chocolate buttercream and decorated with white chocolate decorations and freeze dried raspberry pieces.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate Buttercream (50%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Seedless Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Raspberry Concentrate, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil], Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Carmine, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

