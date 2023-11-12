We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Cake

£16.00

£16.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1443kJ
344kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.2g

high

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
34.9g

high

39%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1874kJ / 447kcal

Vanilla sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and white chocolate buttercream. Coated in white chocolate buttercream and decorated with white chocolate decorations and freeze dried raspberry pieces.
Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with fruity raspberry jam and white chocolate buttercream. Coated in white chocolate buttercream and hand decorated with white chocolate plaques and freeze dried raspberries.Fluffy Vanilla sponge with fruity raspberry jam and white chocolate buttercream. Decorated with freeze dried raspberries

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate Buttercream (50%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Seedless Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Raspberry Concentrate, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil], Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Carmine, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

