Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer Granary 550g

Sliced Malted Brown Bloomer baked with a starter dough and topped with cut wheat & rye

This distinctive Granary bloomer® has been created by our expert bakers using a traditional starter dough for more flavour. Baked and topped with cut wheat and rye for an authentic Granary® finish.

Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.

Finished with cut wheat & rye Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Granary Malted Wheat Flakes (10%), Starter Dough (7%) (contains: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Salt, Yeast), Yeast, Cut Wheat (2%), Cut Rye (2%), Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Sea Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Dehydrated Sourdough (Wheat), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Preparation and Usage