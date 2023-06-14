Violife Plant Based Cheddarton 200G

Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.

Cheddarton is the newest dairy free cheddar alternative from Violife - the global experts in plant based cheese alternatives. Crafted to bring you a more mature flavour and crumbly texture, Cheddarton is to be enjoyed as part of your favourite meals and recipes! Sliced, melted, grated, crumbled. Unfeasibly cheesy and 100% plant based.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

100% Plant based Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts, preservatives With coconut oil and vitamin B12 Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians Kosher - BK

Pack size: 200G

With coconut oil and vitamin B12

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (30%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Fructose, Bamboo Fibre, Thickener (Agar), Cheddar Flavour, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Olive Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12, *Not to be Confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) Ingredients

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts, Soya

Number of uses

The Packaging Contains About 7 Servings of 30g

Net Contents

200g ℮

