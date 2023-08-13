We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Gunpowder Potato & Lentil Dhal Soup 600g

Tesco Finest Gunpowder Potato & Lentil Dhal Soup 600g

1.5(2)
£3.00

£0.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pot
Energy
997kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 79kcal

A spiced soup made with potato, red lentils, spinach, green lentils, haricot beans and chickpeas.
Expertly blended Indian inspired Gunpowder spices give this soup a punchy warmth. Packed with potatoes, lentils, spinach, chickpeas and peppers for a hearty, warming soup.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Onion, Potato (5%), Red Lentils (4%), Spinach, Haricot Beans, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Green Lentils (3%), Double Cream (Milk), Tomato, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Onion Seed, Curry Leaf, Coriander, Spices, Chilli Flakes, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

