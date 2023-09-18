We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cinnamon Buns 2 Pack

Tesco Cinnamon Buns 2 Pack

£1.50

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun (100g)
Energy
1556kJ
371kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1556kJ / 371kcal

Sweet buns with a cinnamon filling and cream cheese icing.
Sweet buns swirled with a cinnamon filling, topped with cream cheese icing. Our soft sweet buns are the perfect sweet treat. They are swirled with a spiced cinnamon filling, and hand finished with an indulgent cream cheese icing.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Yeast, Dark Brown Sugar, Egg, Cinnamon, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Salt, Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavourings, Egg White, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin A.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

