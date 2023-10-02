We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Aunt Bessie’s 10 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 260g

Aunt Bessie’s 10 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 260g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.50

£9.62/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Stuffing Ball (oven baked) provides:
Energy
254kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Stuffing with breadcrumb, onion and herbs.Help is at handIf you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.For a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every dayWWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
When you want to add a finishing touch to a meal but you're short on time. Just pop these Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls in the oven and you've cracked it! No preparation but tons of flavour, it's that easy.
Why not try our...Glorious Golden Yorkshires
10* Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls*10 stuffing balls average countAunt Bessie's logo and device is a registered trademark of Birds Eye Limited
Real Good Food Made Properly in Just 20 MinutesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Onion, Palm Oil, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Parsley, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Calcium Carbonate, Black Pepper, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

260g ℮

View all Stuffing & Dumplings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here