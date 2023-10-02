Aunt Bessie’s 10 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 260g

Stuffing with breadcrumb, onion and herbs. Help is at hand If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, there are plenty of ways to get in touch. For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day WWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

When you want to add a finishing touch to a meal but you're short on time. Just pop these Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls in the oven and you've cracked it! No preparation but tons of flavour, it's that easy.

10* Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls *10 stuffing balls average count

Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Onion, Palm Oil, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Parsley, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Calcium Carbonate, Black Pepper, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

260g ℮