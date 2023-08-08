Tesco Finest Fennel Sausage Ragu 250g

A sauce with tomato, fennel sausage meat and white wine.

A rich tomato sauce, with Calabrian style fennel pork sausage and white wine, enriched with extra virgin olive oil (2.5%), rosemary and black pepper Our chefs have created a rich tomato sauce, enhanced with herbs and spices, to pair with Calabrian style fennel pork sausage, extra virgin olive oil and shallots. It is then finished with a splash of white wine to round off the sauce.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Fennel Sausage Meat (26%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Fennel Seed, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Fennel, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Rosemary Extract, Yeast], Water, Shallot, White Wine (Sulphites), Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Chicken, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rosemary, Sugar, Dried Potato, Red Chilli, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain milk and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e