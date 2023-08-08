We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Fennel Sausage Ragu 250g

Tesco Finest Fennel Sausage Ragu 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.80

£1.12/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot
Energy
664kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.31g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 128kcal

A sauce with tomato, fennel sausage meat and white wine.
A rich tomato sauce, with Calabrian style fennel pork sausage and white wine, enriched with extra virgin olive oil (2.5%), rosemary and black pepper Our chefs have created a rich tomato sauce, enhanced with herbs and spices, to pair with Calabrian style fennel pork sausage, extra virgin olive oil and shallots. It is then finished with a splash of white wine to round off the sauce.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Fennel Sausage Meat (26%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Fennel Seed, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Fennel, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Rosemary Extract, Yeast], Water, Shallot, White Wine (Sulphites), Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Chicken, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rosemary, Sugar, Dried Potato, Red Chilli, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain milk and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

View all Chilled Pasta Sauce & Pesto

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here