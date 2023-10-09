Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey Small 2kg - 3.99kg (Serves 4 to 9)

Oven

Instructions: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES, SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK 180°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4 Pre-heat oven. Remove outer packaging and drip pad. Oven cook from chilled only. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Prior to cooking check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack(s). If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring the kitchen foil is tucked under the edges of the roasting tin to keep the moisture in. Return to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2 – 4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving