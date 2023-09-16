We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

McVitie's Mini Milk Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 5 pack 95g

5(1)
£1.75

£1.84/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (19g) contains
Energy
396kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Milk Chocolate Topped Mini Wheatmeal Biscuits
McVitie’s golden-baked, crunchy wheat mini biscuits, topped with a layer of milk chocolate.
McVitie's are the "True Originals" of the biscuit world. We've been crafting the UK's favourite biscuits and cakes since 1839
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, London
94 kcal per 19g packSweet & CrunchySuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Maltodextrin, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of packs per multipack: 5

Net Contents

95g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

