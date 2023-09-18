We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Belgian Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Belgian Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
1896kJ
453kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
24.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.1g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1896kJ / 453kcal

Made with a rich milk chocolate sauce filling, triple chocolate chunks and topped with an indulgent chocolate flavoured buttercream.
Filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and chocolate chunks. These expertly baked muffins are an indulgent treat filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and laced with chunks of dark, milk and white chocolate. Finished with a chocolate flavoured buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, E481, Soya Lecithins, E471), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

View all Sweet Treats From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here